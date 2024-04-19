Springtime is here and it’s the perfect season to refresh your home with some stunning new hues.

Benjamin Moore Vancouver is here to help with the grand opening of its first standalone The Colour Market in Kerrisdale on Saturday, April 20.

Whether you’re looking for a splash of colour to brighten your living room, or searching for the perfect home goods to finish your bedroom, there’s something for everyone at The Colour Market.

Benjamin Moore has provided the Lower Mainland with high-quality wall paint for over 20 years and was inspired by the idea of colourful paint and home goods to launch its first The Colour Market inside its Kitsilano store in 2023.

Expect modern and attractive decor when you visit the new Kerrisdale location at 2090 West 41st Avenue, with an assortment of carefully curated items for you to discover.

The Colour Market carries popular brands including Pantone, Poketo, Rifle Paper Co, Aykasa storage crates, Fable New York, and Normann Copenhagen. It is also the exclusive dealer for Hawkins New York.

You’ll find tons of home goods and decor gems in a kaleidoscope of hues, including playful plates and bowls, comfortable throws and pillows, colourful candles and soaps, storage crates of all sizes, items for your little ones, and more.

Check out the store to also learn how to enter to win grand opening prizes including a Hawkins New York plates and essential kitchen items prize pack valued at $500 and a Kids Fun Park basket valued at $100.

Ready to make your living space truly yours? Visit the new Kerrisdale location, and join the grand opening on Saturday, April 20.

Address: 2090 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Hours:

Monday to Friday: 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 5:30 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 5 pm

Phone: (778) 897-3575