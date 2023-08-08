This local Benjamin Moore dealer is now a one-stop shopping destination for home décor

Your home is more than just a place to live — it’s a reflection of your unique personality. And adding some colour into your living space is the perfect way to let your true self shine through.

For the past 20 years, Benjamin Moore Vancouver has been brightening up homes throughout the Lower Mainland with its high-quality paint selection, and now, it’s kicking things up a notch.

With the company’s brand-new store, The Colour Market, Benjamin Moore Vancouver is offering a carefully curated collection of the coolest, most colourful home goods, specially designed to elevate your living space and complement your personal style.

Currently, you can find The Colour Market inside the Benjamin Moore store in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, at 1838 West Broadway (yes, it’s a store within a store, if you will!), while the first standalone Colour Market is set to open in Kerrisdale this fall.

Whether you’re looking for a splash of colour to go with your neutral-toned living room, or want to create the most bright, vibrant bedroom ever, there’s something for you at The Colour Market.

You’ll find tons of home goods and decor gems in a kaleidoscope of hues, such as quirky bamboo plates and bowls, vibrant throws and pillows, colourful candles and soaps, patterned towels, aesthetically-pleasing storage crates, and more.

The Colour Market also features several recognizable brands, such as Pantone, Poketo, Rifle Paper Co., Aykasa, Fable New York, Normann Copenhagen, and it is the exclusive dealer for

Hawkins New York.

Ready to make your living space truly yours? Find out more about The Colour Market here, or have a browse in-store on West Broadway today.

Address: Benjamin Moore Vancouver — 1838 W Broadway, Vancouver

Hours:

Monday to Friday: 7 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday: 9 am to 5.30 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 5 pm

Phone: (604) 734-4131