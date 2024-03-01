VentureFashion & BeautyCurated

The Body Shop closing these three BC stores with liquidation sales coming

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 1 2024, 7:06 pm
The Body Shop closing these three BC stores with liquidation sales coming
A Body Shop location. (William Barton/Shutterstock)

The Body Shop, a popular cosmetics and toiletries brand, has announced plans to shutter 33 stores across Canada as part of liquidation and restructuring proceedings, including some in BC.

While the brand has over 100 stores, only 33 stores in Canada will be impacted in the near future, with three set to close in BC.

The three BC locations include the Semiahmoo location in White Rock, the Village Green location in Vernon, and the Hillside Shopping Centre location in Victoria, according to consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal Canada.

“Following the commencement of administration proceedings in the United Kingdom by its parent company, The Body Shop Canada filed an NOI to obtain a stay of proceedings to provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives,” Alvarez and Marsal Canada says.

The Body Shop has other locations in BC, like Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver and Metrotown in Burnaby. There are no known impacts to these locations at this point.

Online sales for the beauty giant will also be impacted, according to Alvarez and Marsal.

“All of The Body Shop Canada’s 105 store locations are currently open for business; however, online sales via Canada’s e-commerce store will stop.”

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Venture
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop