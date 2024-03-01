The Body Shop closing these three BC stores with liquidation sales coming

The Body Shop, a popular cosmetics and toiletries brand, has announced plans to shutter 33 stores across Canada as part of liquidation and restructuring proceedings, including some in BC.

While the brand has over 100 stores, only 33 stores in Canada will be impacted in the near future, with three set to close in BC.

The three BC locations include the Semiahmoo location in White Rock, the Village Green location in Vernon, and the Hillside Shopping Centre location in Victoria, according to consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal Canada.

“Following the commencement of administration proceedings in the United Kingdom by its parent company, The Body Shop Canada filed an NOI to obtain a stay of proceedings to provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives,” Alvarez and Marsal Canada says.

The Body Shop has other locations in BC, like Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver and Metrotown in Burnaby. There are no known impacts to these locations at this point.

Online sales for the beauty giant will also be impacted, according to Alvarez and Marsal.

“All of The Body Shop Canada’s 105 store locations are currently open for business; however, online sales via Canada’s e-commerce store will stop.”