Neighbourhood grocery spot The August Market is closing its doors this week.

The destination for staples and treats is located at 3958 Main Street in Vancouver. This local market will be open from now until Sunday, October 31.

Back in September, the owner took to Instagram to explain their reasons for closing, and they also said they were aiming to put together some fun collabs/promos before shuttering for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @theaugustmarket

Fans of the store still have some time to shop all the fresh produce, local products, bulk goods, curated grocery items, kombucha, and ginger beer that The August Market offers over the next few days.