Real estate agency with "Real Housewives" ties celebrates Vancouver launch

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Mauricio Umansky touched down in Vancouver earlier this summer to celebrate the expansion of his luxury real estate company, The Agency.

Umansky, who is married to OG cast member Kyle Richards (also Kathy Hilton’s younger sister, and Paris Hilton‘s closest aunt), formed a franchise agreement with Vancouver’s Kit Matkaluk and Hugh Cooper last year.

Mauricio, who also works with his stepdaughter Farrah, 33, and daughters Alexia, 26, and Sophia, 22, at his company, was in town for a celebratory bash at Parq Vancouver’s D6 in June.

The local duo, also known as Kit and Coop, admit that they weren’t necessarily viewers of the Bravo series before getting into business with Mauricio (also known as “Mau”) — but have had some clients who are major fans.

“No, we hadn’t watched… but clients definitely have and the ones that do — mostly the wives — get into total fan-girl mode when asking about [Mauricio],” Hugh tells Daily Hive Urbanized.

For the reality fans: he also teased that The Agency’s Los Angeles office will be getting their own reality show on Netflix, Buying Beverly Hills, slated to debut this fall. Of course, the company has also had its fair share of exposure on RHOBH.

Hugh revealed that he and Kit actually did learn about The Agency from another reality show, though. “I watched Million Dollar Listing, however and this is how I knew of the brokerage as it doesn’t really have a presence in Canada.”

After some research, the pair were interested in the luxury boutique approach of The Agency. “We were running a small branch office and always liked the idea of doing our own thing. When we were throwing ideas around, potentially starting our own brokerage, we had a look at The Agency and their boutique nature, culture, and core values really hit home with what we are about,” Hugh explained.

Getting to know Mauricio as a partner and mentor has also been a highlight for the realtors. “Mau is a special breed. He is so down to earth and easy to get along with,” Hugh shared. Although the CEO’s trip was short, he did get a taste of Vancouver with a personalized tour by both Kit and Hugh.

“We got to know him the few days he was in Vancouver and toured around with us. He has such a genuine personality and has such an understanding for people,” he continued.

“Which is why he’s been so successful not only on the brokerage side but also as a realtor, a husband, a father and a friend. He’s the heartbeat of the company and you can see why its growing like wild-fire across the globe.”

At present, The Agency Vancouver covers all the Lower Mainland markets, with offices in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and downtown Vancouver.

Since joining The Agency, Kit and Hugh have made “lifelong connections,” and share that being part of the company is “like a family.”

“Luxury is an experience, not a price point,” Hugh says. “And that is what we are after — people looking for a high end experience.”

Beyond The Agency Vancouver, the company has also expanded to include other major Canadian markets like Toronto and Montreal.