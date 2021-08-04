Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko gets engaged on a beach in California (PHOTOS)

Thatcher Demko signed a five-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks in March, and now he’s about to sign a lifetime contract with his future wife.

The 25-year-old San Diego native popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Lexie Shaw this weekend, doing so on a beach in nearby Coronado, California, with Delilah, their Australian Bernedoodle, by their side.

“The answer was…. YES. What an amazing experience,” Demko said on Instagram, where he shared photos of the magical moment. “Thank you to both of our families for making this weekend so unforgettable. Forever just got a whole lot better.”

Both Demko and Shaw are goalies, as Lexie played four years in goal for the University of North Dakota and represented the USA at the U18 Women’s World Championship in 2013.

“That’s a big ole YES to you!!!” Shaw wrote in an Instagram post of her own. “Can’t explain how amazing the past weekend was with all our friends and family down in our favourite place.”

