You can fly to the Philippines from Vancouver for $878 roundtrip this fall

If you’ve been thinking of travelling to the Philippines, this fall may be the ideal time.

Flights to Manila from Vancouver are just $878 roundtrip right now with Cathay Pacific. A flight to the archipelago nation will typically set you back $1,000 to $1,500 — so this is definitely a deal.

Travel dates are available in October and November of 2022 before prices increase for the Christmas season. Simply search Vancouver to Manila on Google Flights, and select dates that display $878 in green.

The flights have one layover in Hong Kong before continuing to Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Manila itself, on the island of Luzon, is home to more than 12 million people. The bayside city boasts excellent food as well as beautiful architecture.

Travellers will need to grab domestic flights from Manila to get to the other islands, but luckily those are much more affordable than trans-Pacific ones.

Some popular destinations around the Philippines include the beaches on Borocay, the ocean-facing cliffs on Palawan, and the Chocolate Hills on Bohol.