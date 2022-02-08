It wouldn’t feel like a Canadian Olympics without figure skating duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

And though they won’t be competing at this year’s Beijing Olympics, the five-time medallists announced that they’d be joining the CBC commentary team for ice dancing events this upcoming weekend.

Virtue shared a post on Instagram of her goals from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, including a note to communicate to herself.

“Be my own commentator,” Virtue wrote in the caption. “Well, now I get to be yours, too! Can’t wait to be part of the [CBC] broadcast for ice dance this weekend with the one and only Scott Moir!”

At their last Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in the team figure skating event and ice dancing before eventually retiring from competition in 2019. They also won the gold medal in ice dancing in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics while winning silver medals in ice dancing and the team event in Sochi in 2014.

Ice dancing kicks off on February 12 with the rhythm dance, while the free dance will be held two days later on February 14. Three duos: Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sørensen, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, will represent Canada in the event.