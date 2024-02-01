Tessa Virtue, Leafs star Morgan Rielly had two secret weddings last year

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue make up one of Canada’s most iconic couples. But as it turns out, the athletic pair actually got married under the radar — twice!

In a new Hello! Canada exclusive, it was revealed that Rielly and Virtue had two wedding ceremonies over the past year — one in Toronto and one in Italy.

Their engagement, along with both ceremonies, was quiet and intimate, hence the public not learning of them until now.

The first wedding took place at Toronto’s Noce restaurant, which saw Virtue don a classic white dress along with Rielly in a classic black-and-white suit ensemble.

The pair, who made their relationship public back in 2020, went the more colourful route for their second wedding, which included a dinner at Tuscany’s Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco.

Virtue admitted to struggling with the decision to make the news of their nuptials public.

“You know when something is just so meaningful to you that you simultaneously want to just hold on to it and protect it so fiercely, and also shout it from the rooftops?”

The 34-year-old London, Ontario, native also commented on what taking her relationship to the next level has meant for her and the longtime Leafs blueliner.

“I feel this immense responsibility. [Morgan] deserves someone who is at the top of their game, someone who is aiming to be the best version of themselves,” she told Hello!. “I think there’s a desire to be the very best partners we can be for one another.”

Virtue, along with longtime skating partner Scott Moir, became the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history back in 2018, before announcing their retirement that same year.

Rielly, 29, is on pace to exceed 60 points for the third time in his 11-year career with the Leafs. He will appear at this year’s All-Star Weekend in Toronto, which kicks off on February 2.

The full article regarding the pair’s union, along with additional photos, can be viewed in the latest edition of Hello! Canada, which is on sale now.