Tessa Bonhomme leaving TSN for new job: report

Tessa Bonhomme appears to be leaving TSN after a decade with the network, though it seems we won’t have to wait to find out her next stop in the media world.

Jonah Sigel, known to the social media masses as YYZSportsmedia, reported on Friday that Bonhomme is taking on a new gig with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

Bonhomme had served several roles for the network in her 10 years, appearing on regional Montreal Canadiens and other NHL broadcasts, doing hits on Sportscentre and the NHL trade deadline, as well as a plethora of other appearances.

Bonhomme also hosted the Jocks in Jills podcast with fellow TSN contributor Julia Tocheri, who announced her departure from the network on Thursday. The podcast primarily focuses on the PWHL, while also covering the international women’s game with players and coaches coming on as weekly guests.

Tocheri has yet to announce her next move after leaving TSN.

Though it is not yet exactly clear what her new job entails, the gig is a natural fit for Bonhomme. While newer audiences might know her best from her time on TV, Bonhomme has an illustrious playing career.

A longtime member of the Canadian women’s national hockey team, she boasts a gold medal from the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, as well as two world championship gold medals. In the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, she won the Clarkson Cup with the Toronto Furies in 2014.

Finding work in the field quickly after retiring, Bonhomme had been with TSN since 2014. But it wasn’t her first foray into television, winning the defunct TV show Battle of the Blades with fellow figure skating Olympian David Pelletier, while also having hits on Leafs TV and GolTV.

Neither Bonhomme nor TSN have publicly addressed the reported departure.