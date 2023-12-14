Tesla recalls nearly 193,000 cars in Canada due to autopilot safety risk

The year is ending, and Tesla is still not done with vehicle recalls across Canada.

According to Transport Canada, 192,769 Teslas have been recalled due to issues with the Autosteer function. This includes popular Tesla models like the 3, X, Y, and S.

“On certain vehicles equipped with the Autosteer advanced driver-assistance feature, the controls that monitor driver engagement and the visual and audible alerts to warn the driver that the feature is not available or about to disengage may not prevent driver error or misuse,” it says.

In some situations, when the Autosteer feature is engaged, and the driver does not operate the vehicle or is unprepared to jump in as necessary, there is an increased crash risk.

Tesla says it will notify car owners by mail and send over-the-air software updates to fix the visual and audible alerts.

A safety recall report published by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that over two million Teslas have also been impacted in the US.

Here are the affected models:

Model 3: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Model S: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Model X: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Model Y: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

You may also check if your Tesla is impacted by visiting this link.

“Tesla reminds owners that Autosteer is only an advanced driver-assistance feature and that the driver must always pay attention and be ready to take control when the feature is engaged,” reads Transport Canada’s recall page.

This is reminiscent of earlier this year when 20,667 Tesla vehicles were recalled in Canada.

The issue revolved around Tesla’s Full-Self Driving (FSD) beta software, and only specific versions of the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were impacted.

In September last year, more than a million Tesla vehicles in the US were involved in recalls concerning defective window software.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali