A former longtime Vancouver city councillor is looking to secure the MLA seat of Vancouver-Yaletown in the October 2024 provincial election.

The Conservative Party of British Columbia announced today its selection of Melissa De Genova to run in the riding, which is a new riding from a redrawing of boundaries — effectively creating a second downtown Vancouver peninsula-only riding.

Previously, the area was part of the Vancouver-False Creek riding, which is a geographical area that includes False Creek South neighbourhoods.

Between 2013 and 2020, the riding of Vancouver-False Creek was held by former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan. Currently, Vancouver-False Creek is represented by the BC NDP’s Brenda Bailey, who is the Minister of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation, and will be running for Vancouver-South Granville in the 2024 election.

“Melissa understands the challenges of getting housing built from all angles. She has seen it from Council and the private sector where she has worked with getting both market and non-profit housing built. Her expertise in housing is critical to tackling the affordability crisis in BC,” said Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad in a statement.

Under the Non-Partisan Association, De Genova was first elected into office in 2011 when she secured a Vancouver Park Board commissioners seat. She won her elections in 2014 and 2018 for a Vancouver city councillor seat, but was unsuccessful in the 2022 civic election.

In a release today, De Genova states she will focus on the crime and public safety issues that have emerged within the Yaletown area since the pandemic.

“Yaletown has in many ways been ground zero in experiencing the impact of the decriminalization of drugs, catch and release of dangerous repeat offenders, and a lack of focus on treatment, prevention, and enforcement,” said De Genova.

“Residents here have had a front-row seat to the tragic and dangerous consequences of the chaos created by radical NDP policies, and I will continue the work I did on Council to fight for public safety, appropriate policing, and sound drug and housing options.”

Since December 2023, De Genova has been vocal in her opposition to Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s proposal to abolish the Park Board’s elected body and transfer the responsibility of governing Vancouver’s parks and recreation system to the Mayor and City Council. BC NDP Premier David Eby has committed to the required changes to the provincial government’s Vancouver Charter legislation, but only after the election.

The provincial election is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024.

At the time of writing, the BC NDP, BC United, and BC Greens have yet to nominate a candidate for the riding of Vancouver-Yaletown.

But De Genova will be joining current sitting Vancouver city councillor Christine Boyle on the provincial campaign trail. Boyle was nominated by the BC NDP this past spring for the riding of Vancouver-Little Mountain. If Boyle wins, it would trigger a Vancouver civic byelection, likely in 2025, to fill her vacated seat in City Council.