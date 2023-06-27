Telecommunications giant Telus is diversifying into the business of providing Canadians with public fast charging stations for their battery-electric vehicles.

The company has partnered with Australian electric vehicle charging firm Jolt to install up to 5,000 public DC fast chargers across Canada.

These chargers will provide users on the Jolt app with free charging for the first seven kWh of charging, which will provide a range of about 40 to 50 km after 15 to 20 minutes of charging time.

After the daily free limit, there is an added cost at the specified rate per kWh for the remaining charge. Their fast chargers charge at a speed of 25 kW DC.

As well, the charging stations will be equipped with Telus’ public WiFi capability.

“Our partnership with Jolt is just the latest demonstration of Telus partnering with innovators who share our values and investing in a healthier, more sustainable future,” said Tony Geheran, chief operations officer of Telus, in a statement.

Jolt CEO Doug McNamee added: “Availability of reliable, fast charging is a critical component of Canada’s transition to zero-emission transport. We’re thrilled to partner with TELUS, who share our values with a focus on innovation to deliver best-in-class customer experiences.”

Installation of this new network across Canada begins later this year.

According to Jolt, it is Australia’s largest, free, fast-charging network and recently expanded its business to New Zealand.

An estimated 200,000 additional public chargers will be needed across Canada by 2030 to meet demand. The adoption of battery-electric vehicles is accelerating ahead of the federal government’s 2035 legislated target to have all new light-duty vehicle sales be zero-emission models.