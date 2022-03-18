One teen living out their Fast & Furious fantasies in real life just got a big dose of reality.

On Thursday, March 17, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police shared a press release detailing an incident of excessive speed involving an underage driver.

OPP in Lakeshore were conducting speed enforcement when officers “clocked a Chevrolet Camaro on Essex County Road 22 near Wallace Line in the Town of Lakeshore, travelling 209 km/hour in an 80 km/hour zone” at around 1:40 am, according to a release.

The young driver in question was 14 years old, and they had two 13-year-old passengers with them.

The kid was charged with stunt driving and the vehicle was impounded.

Essex County OPP Traffic and Marine Staff Sergeant Jamie Smith said that “speeding is classified as one of the ‘Big Four’ road fatality categories, along with impaired driving, distracted driving and not utilizing a seatbelt.”

An underaged driver is facing a Stunt Driving charge in Lakeshore today. The vehicle was clocked at over 200 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The 14-year-old driver had two 13-year-old passengers. Very fortunate that officers intervened to prevent tragedy. #RoadSafety ^dr pic.twitter.com/pzK25I3Mnb — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 17, 2022

“The inexperience of this driver, coupled with the extraordinarily excessive speed, could have resulted in three very young lives being lost,” he said.

“Thankfully, our officers are always out on our community roadways, conducting enforcement and in this case, these young people are safe today because of that.”

If you have information about this or any other incidents where kids are borrowing their parents’ Camaro for joy-rides, then you can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.