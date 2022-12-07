Canada Line SkyTrain service resumes after early morning commuting woes

Commuters, be warned! There were some major transit delays Wednesday morning because of a technical issue on the Canada Line SkyTrain. While the issue has since been resolved, it will take some time before the backlogs are cleared.

#SkyTrain Canada Line technical issue has been resolved. Resuming full service, expect some longer than normal waits at regular frequencies are restored. Bus bridge to remain in place to augment service. ^RR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 7, 2022

As a result of the issue, the trains were single tracking between Marine Drive and Waterfront Stations using platform 1, and commuters were transferring trains at King Edward to continue their travels.

Translink shared the information Wednesday morning on social media just after 7 am, during the height of the commute.

#SkyTrain Canada Line is experiencing delays due to technical issue. Single tracking between Marine Dr and Waterfront Stations using platform 1. Customers must transfer trains King Edward to continue their journey. Bus bridge augmenting service. ^RR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 7, 2022

“It’s packed like sardines on the trains and in the stations. Totally unsafe and paths should be cleared in the stations for people to get out,” Twitter user @adeliaj15 wrote in response.

The delays come amid a frustrating week for commuters, who dealt with major weather woes last Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning after a snowstorm led to spun-out buses, road closures, and more.

More to come…