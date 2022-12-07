NewsTransportationUrbanized

Canada Line SkyTrain service resumes after early morning commuting woes

Canada Line SkyTrain service resumes after early morning commuting woes
Richmond-Brighouse Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Commuters, be warned! There were some major transit delays Wednesday morning because of a technical issue on the Canada Line SkyTrain. While the issue has since been resolved, it will take some time before the backlogs are cleared.

As a result of the issue, the trains were single tracking between Marine Drive and Waterfront Stations using platform 1, and commuters were transferring trains at King Edward to continue their travels.

Skytrain station

Vancouver’s King Edward Canada Line SkyTrain Station/Kyme Changfoot

Translink shared the information Wednesday morning on social media just after 7 am, during the height of the commute.

“It’s packed like sardines on the trains and in the stations. Totally unsafe and paths should be cleared in the stations for people to get out,” Twitter user @adeliaj15 wrote in response.

transit delays

People waiting for a bus Wednesday morning amid transit delays. (Sar Anderson/Daily Hive)

The delays come amid a frustrating week for commuters, who dealt with major weather woes last Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning after a snowstorm led to spun-out buses, road closures, and more.

More to come…

