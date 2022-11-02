Vancouver has recorded the most tech job growth in North America

Construction progress on QuadReal Property Group's The Post in Vancouver, as of May 18, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Vancouver is quickly becoming a preeminent tech hub amongst major North American cities, based on the newly released findings of commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Canada’s third largest urban region saw a 44.2% growth in the number of high-tech jobs in 2020 and 2021 combined — the highest percentage increase of the top 30 tech hubs in Canada and the United States.

The high growth of Vancouver’s high-tech employment is followed by Toronto (+37%), Austin (+25%), Seattle (+18.6%), and Montreal (+15.8%).

In real numbers, over the two-year period, Vancouver added 28,300 tech jobs, Toronto added 60,400, Austin added 15,700, Seattle added 37,600, and Montreal added 13,700.

Half of the 30 ranked tech hubs shed office-using tech jobs, with semi-remote work driving much of this loss.

But that was not the case for cities like Vancouver, which added 12,500 office-using tech jobs. Sustained demand for office space drove Vancouver’s office market rent to grow by 21.6% over the last two years — tied with Boston for the highest office market rent increase of the 30 tech hubs.

As for how Vancouver compares with the predominant tech hubs, San Francisco saw a high-tech job growth of 4.7%, but it also shed 9,700 in office-using tech jobs. While New York City grew by 13%, it saw a loss of 82,600 office-using tech jobs.

As of 2021, Vancouver has a total of 92,300 tech jobs, and the average software engineer is making $97,900 annually. The office vacancy rate is also considered balanced/healthy at 6.3%, and 4.1 million sq ft of new office space is under construction.

Much of Vancouver’s tech job growth is, of course, propelled by Amazon and Microsoft’s immense expansion in downtown Vancouver.

“Even amid challenges of the past two years, the tech industry continues to add jobs and lease office space,” said Colin Yasukochi, executive director of CBRE’s Tech Insights Center, in a statement.

“Since early 2020, tech has accounted for roughly one of every three office-using jobs created in the US. There is potential for pent-up demand to emerge once companies set their long-term hybrid work practices and economic growth picks up. Venture capital funding is on track for the second highest annual total on record after last year’s peak.”

CBRE specifically notes Vancouver, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Boston, and Raleigh-Durham are particularly well positioned for resiliency and continued growth based on tech job growth and momentum, office market performance, and post-pandemic demand recovery.

In a separate report in July 2022, CBRE ranked Vancouver’s tech talent as the eighth best in North America, based on the market’s depth, vitality, and attractiveness to companies seeking tech talent and to tech workers seeking employment.

