7 teams that should have serious trade interest in Canucks' Bo Horvat

Last season, J.T. Miller trade talk engulfed the team for most of the season. While trading him seemed like the logical move, the Vancouver Canucks instead doubled down and extended him – a decision that’s already looking like a mistake.

Now, Horvat’s future is at the forefront, especially after a report from earlier this week suggested that the pending unrestricted free agent has rejected the Canucks’ best contract offer.

If the Canucks can’t re-sign Horvat, the next logical step is to trade him.

Almost every team around the NHL should be interested in acquiring Horvat – whether that be as a rental or as a long-term fit.

Fans in this market know that Horvat is a sturdy and talented two-way centre who wins the majority of his faceoffs and can consistently score at least 30 goals per season.

While many teams could (and should) bid for his services, these teams stand out as the most obvious fits.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs have too much money tied up in too few players.

However, they do have a ton of expiring contracts to help facilitate an all-in, Stanley Cup-chasing deal.

Adding Horvat would give the Leafs a 1-2-3 punch down the middle that few – if any – teams around the NHL could match.

The Leafs have a glut of young defencemen, including Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren, Connor Timmons, and Mac Hollowell. Diminutive right-shot Finnish defenceman Topi Niemela is also considered a top prospect playing overseas.

Elsewhere in their pipeline, Matthew Knies is a big-bodied winger who would seriously help bolster the Canucks pipeline.

2. New York Islanders

They appeared interested in J.T. Miller last summer, so why not Horvat now?

The New York Islanders are currently clinging onto a playoff spot thanks to Vezina-calibre goaltending from Ilya Sorokin. However, if they want to be a true contender, it’s no secret that they need to upgrade their offence.

Adding the NHL’s fourth-leading goal scorer would certainly help.

The Islanders haven’t drafted in the first round since 2019. Would they be willing to move their first-rounder again? Noah Dobson is a defenceman that would intrigue the Canucks, but not a player the Isles would like to lose. They also have Oliver Wahlstrom, a talented 22-year-old winger they drafted 11th overall in 2018.

3. Boston Bruins

Ah yes, this market needs another Canucks-Bruins story.

This is clearly an all-in season for Boston. They lead the league with a 22-4-1 record and are getting tremendous value out of veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who make a combined $3.5 million this season.

While they don’t have a glaring hole at centre, Horvat could be a piece that pushes them over the top.

The Bruins have the worst prospect pipeline in the NHL, according to The Athletic. But they do have former Vancouver Giants star winger Fabian Lysell, who they drafted 21st overall in 2021.

Perhaps 25-year-old forward Pavel Zacha ($3.5 million), who was at the forefront of Canucks trade rumours last season, is of interest. Boston also has 26-year-old right-shot defenceman Brandon Carlo ($4.1 million).

4. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes haven’t been their usual dominant selves yet this season.

Part of the reason why that’s the case is because the man they signed to be their long-term second-line centre, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, hasn’t lived up to expectations (six points in 27 games).

I'm pretty fascinated by how the top of the 2018 draft is shaking out Only 4 guys are bonafide young stars right now (maybe count Bouchard too, if you want). But 3 of the others (Kotkaniemi, Hayton, Zadina) are really struggling, while Kravtsov is having trouble getting in games pic.twitter.com/nXTxSuygrx — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) December 9, 2022

Carolina has a lot of intriguing assets for getting a trade done. Prospect defencemen Alexander Nikishin (2020 third-round pick) and Scott Morrow (2021 second-round pick) both look like future NHLers. Jack Drury (2018 second-round pick) and Ryan Suzuki (2019 first-round pick) are both talented young centremen worth targeting as well.

5. Colorado Avalanche

The defending Stanley Cup champions have been hampered by injuries this season, but that shouldn’t distract from the fact that they never filled the Nazem Kadri-sized hole on their roster.

One of the main reasons for their success last season was that they had Kadri, their second-line centre, playing like a bonafide first-liner for much of the season.

While he plays a different style from Kadri, Horvat could fill that void for Colorado.

Prying Bowen Byram away from the Avalanche is probably unrealistic, but a package featuring a first-round pick and Alex Newhook could get the conversation started.

Colorado does lack prospects after dealing a couple of their best ones away last season.

6. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the lone team on this list that has no hope of making the playoffs this season. However, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported last month that Columbus could have interest in acquiring Horvat.

The Blue Jackets have the pieces that could get it done, if they’re willing to part with 6-foot-3 right-shot prospect defencemen David Jiricek (sixth overall draft pick in 2022) or their first-round lottery ticket in this year’s draft. They also have Kent Johnson, the Port Moody native who they drafted fifth overall in 2021.

If Columbus is unwilling to move those players, they also have Corson Ceulmans, a right-shot defenceman who was drafted 25th overall back in 2021. Luca Del Bel Belluz (2022 second-round draft pick) is also a prospect centre on the rise.

7. Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom is out long-term with the same injury that ended Ryan Kesler’s career. While his rehab is reportedly progressing well, the 35-year-old is nearing the end of his career.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis recently said that his team won’t be rebuilding while Alex Ovechkin chases the all-time goals record. So perhaps they’ll look to bolster their roster instead.

The Caps have the pieces to make a trade. Both Connor McMichael (2019 first-round pick) and Hendrix Lapierre (2020 first-round pick) stand out as talented young centremen. On defence, Washington has intriguing right-shot defence prospects such as Ryan Chesley (2022 second-round pick) and Vincent Iorio (2021 second-round pick).