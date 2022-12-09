Zdeno Chara’s story about the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 seemed unbelievable.

Perhaps that’s because it’s untrue.

It’s been more than 11 years, but the 2011 Stanley Cup Final is still delivering drama.

Chara claimed that Canucks players were so confident that they had the 2011 Stanley Cup in the bag that they were acting out how they would be lifting the championship trophy on Boston’s home ice before Game 3, when they had a 2-0 series lead.

“After losing two games in Vancouver, we saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice in the Garden, and they were actually practising how they would be lifting the Cup and handing off the Cup to each other,” Chara said on the Games with Names podcast. “And we found out about these things and we were like ‘fuck this, we are not going to allow this to happen.’ It just fuelled us.”

Bold claim, but did it actually happen?

According to Kevin Bieksa, the answer is no.

“Never happened… 100% didn’t happen,” Bieksa said, according to his Sportsnet colleague Jeff Marek.

Texting with Kevin Bieksa who says this 'never happened…..100% didn't happen". https://t.co/TRjQKTrcXd — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) December 9, 2022

Needless to say, the former Canucks defenceman apparently isn’t happy about Chara’s claim.

“He’s hot,” Marek said about Bieksa’s current mood on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

“Kevin Bieksa has indicated to [Marek] that he will address this on Saturday night [on Hockey Night in Canada],” said Elliotte Friedman.

That’s sure to be must-see TV.