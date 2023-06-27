Team Canada replacing ex-Raptors coach Nurse with another NBA coach

Ex-Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is being replaced as head coach of the Canadian national basketball program, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that Sacramento Kings associate coach Jordi Fernandez will take over for Nurse, who didn’t have enough time to commit to the position given his recent hiring as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez has accepted an added assignment as head coach of the talent-laden Canadian national basketball program: https://t.co/Za0kzxG6zg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2023

Nurse reached out to the Canadian national basketball program to let them know he could no longer maintain his position and helped them identify Fernandez as his replacement, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

Nurse had held the role of Canada Basketball’s head coach since 2019, just a year after he was promoted to the same position with the Raptors. The 55-year-old had great success in Toronto, leading the organization to its first-ever NBA championship in his first season as head coach.

Despite his success, Nurse was fired in April after the Raptors lost to the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. He has since been replaced by Darko Rajakovic, but found a new head coaching gig with the 76ers.

As for Fernandez, he recently wrapped up his first season as an associate coach with the Kings. It was an extremely successful season for the organization, which saw its head coach Mike Brown win coach of the year.

Before his current position, Fernandez spent six years as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets. He has also spent time in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization in a player development role.

The 40-year-old, who was born in Badalona, Spain, didn’t have a playing career but brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. Aside from his coaching experiences, he has a strong academic background, which includes a degree in sports sciences. He is just one published work away from receiving his PhD in sports psychology.

Fernandez will walk into his new role with a very good opportunity in front of him, as the Canadian roster may include top-end talent such as Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and R.J. Barrett.