“Way too pricey”: People are unhappy with Lululemon’s $68 Olympic mittens

Some collectors of Olympic Games merchandise are not happy with the price tag on the recently debuted mittens from Lululemon.

For the current Games, Hudson’s Bay passed its outfitting partnership with Team Canada to Lululemon. Hudson’s Bay had been Team Canada’s outfitter since 2006, preceded by Roots.

From the Bay, a pair of red knitted mittens went for about $20, whereas the quilted polyester ones debuted by Lululemon were $68.

Wow I had no idea they were that expensive. I’d think it would be to Team Canada’s benefit if the apparel was more affordable and accessible. — Alim Jiwa (@AlimJiwa) February 6, 2022

I would definitely not pay that price for mittens plus I already I have multiple pairs from the Olympics in Vancouver that I can still wear. No need for new when we have our original ones. Lululemon Olympic gear is way too pricey. — S T A R W H A L E 🎮 (@StarWhale75) February 8, 2022

Red mittens became trendy in Vancouver after their distribution during the 2010 Olympic Games. It was the first time the Olympics came to BC, and the design became instantly iconic to enthusiastic fans. While athletes were competing, it was not at all uncommon to see a sea of red hands shoot up whenever a Canadian got closer to victory.

In 2010, net profits from the $10 mittens went towards funding Canadian Olympic athletes, and Hudson’s Bay says they raised more than $34 million through mitten sales since 2010.

The company made it an annual tradition to release a new mitten design every year, continuing to donate about 30% to athletes. But this year, it’s less affordable to cheer on Team Canada in style. The cheapest item on the Lululemon site is an $8 scrunchie, and the most expensive is a $448 down jacket.

Lululemon says the change in price reflects a change in quality.

“Our products are developed with cutting-edge fabrics and innovative design techniques that deliver unparalleled feel, fit, and performance,” said a Lululemon spokesperson in a statement.

“We price our products based on our commitment to the value of innovation, technology, premium materials, functionality, and detail.”

The charitable component of the Olympic merchandise campaign has also shrunk, with the sole fundraising item — the Future Legacy Bag — priced at $38. Ten per cent of sales go to athletes.

If you’ve noticed this winter pretty much nobody is wearing Team Canada mittens despite it being an Olympic year, that’s due to the new partnership with Lululemon. The Hudson’s Bay Red Mittens were $15. The Lulu price: $68. Result: a very predictable drop in brand awareness. — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) February 6, 2022

Still, the outfitter designed Team Canada’s apparel and accessories for the Games and provided every athlete, coach, and Mission Team member with clothing for the Opening, Medal, and Closing Ceremonies.

We’re so stoked to introduce 2021 Grand Slam finalist and Monterrey Open champion @leylahfernandez as the newest addition to our Ambassador community. https://t.co/QnZiK4VmSv — lululemon (@lululemon) January 13, 2022

They will also dress them for media opportunities and Athletes’ Village wear.

“We deeply value our guests’ feedback and are taking all learnings from our first Games experience of this partnership to impact how we activate in future Games,” said a Lululemon spokesperson in a statement.

It’s uncertain whether the price will change, but Lululemon will be handling Team Canada’s Olympic outfitting until the 2028 Games or longer.

The next drop in the collection will be the Team Canada athlete kit and additional designs in March.

Lululemon did not respond to an interview request before press time.