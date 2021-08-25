Getting a chance to represent Canada at a best-on-best tournament is one of the highest honours a hockey player can get.

It’s an honour that’s been increasingly rare for hockey players, however.

The NHL opted out of the 2018 Winter Olympics and chose to mess with international teams at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. As such, some of our country’s best players have never put on the Maple Leaf at a best-on-best tournament before. Connor McDavid has never done it. Neither has Nathan MacKinnon.

While the NHL could still pull out of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the league does intend to go — as evidenced by the 2021-22 season schedule, which includes an Olympic break in February.

Still, a final agreement hasn’t been made, but talks are ongoing.

“The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association will retain full authority to decide not to participate should COVID-19 conditions worsen or otherwise pose a threat to the health and safety of NHL players, or for any other reason that may warrant such a decision,” the NHL said in a media release on August 13.

Hockey Canada is expecting the league’s involvement, as their coaching staff is made up of NHL coaches — led by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

Assuming NHL players do compete in Beijing, expect a lot of changes from Canada’s 2016 World Cup team, as well as the roster that represented Canada at the 2014 Olympics.

Canada was absolutely dominant at the last two best-on-best tournaments, in large part because they loaded up on great two-way players; plus, they had Carey Price in his prime between the pipes. They didn’t lose a single game at either tournament, outscoring their opponents 17-3 in 2014 and 24-8 in 2016.

Let’s see if we can replicate that kind of dominance with this projected roster.

Forwards

Brayden Point Connor McDavid Nathan MacKinnon Patrice Bergeron Sidney Crosby Brad Marchand Jonathan Huberdeau Mark Scheifele Mark Stone Mathew Barzal Ryan O’Reilly Mitch Marner Sean Couturier John Tavares

The pool of Canadian forwards Canada has to choose from is the best in the world, with an embarrassment of riches on each line, and at each position. Patrice Bergeron, Mark Stone, Ryan O’Reilly, Brad Marchand, and Mitch Marner all finished in the top 10 in Selke Trophy voting last season, giving Canada defensive responsibility throughout their lineup.

The top line of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brayden Point might be the fastest line ever assembled. The line of Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand — which was dominant in 2016 — remains intact for this tournament.

Snubbed:

Steven Stamkos

Jamie Benn

Tyler Seguin

Claude Giroux

Bo Horvat

Nick Suzuki

Jonathan Marchessault

Yanni Gourde

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Brendan Gallagher

Taylor Hall

Logan Couture

Defence

Shea Theodore Alex Pietrangelo Thomas Chabot Dougie Hamilton Jakob Chychrun Cale Makar Josh Morrissey Drew Doughty

There will be a changing of the guard on defence for Canada, as many of our country’s most famous blueliners are getting up in age. Players like Shea Weber, Duncan Keith, and Brent Burns are no longer picks for Team Canada. We’ve chosen Drew Doughty and Alex Pietrangelo, who will each turn 32 by February, and they’re the greybeards on this squad.

Youth is being served with Morgan Rielly (27), Shea Theodore (26), Thomas Chabot (24), Jakob Chychrun (23), and Cale Makar (22) on the roster.

We’ve kept players on their natural side, and the right side is deeper for Canada. That will give opportunities you might not expect for some left-side blueliners.

Snubbed:

Darnell Nurse

Brent Burns

Mark Giordano

Kris Letang

Aaron Ekblad

Jared Spurgeon

Adam Pelech

Tyson Barrie

Colton Parayko

Duncan Keith

Goaltenders

Carey Price Marc-Andre Fleury Darcy Kuemper

There isn’t a changing of the guard in goal, as Carey Price is still Canada’s No. 1 goalie. Marc-Andre Fleury, as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, could give Price a run for the starting job.

Snubbed: