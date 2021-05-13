BC Distilled has partnered with five of the province’s artisan distilleries for a fundraiser to benefit the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

While the BC Distilled event itself (Canada’s largest spirits festival devoted exclusively to local artisan distilleries) remains on hiatus until 2022, the organization will be using rare and exclusive bottle sales to help our furry friends at PADS.

PADS breeds, raises, trains, and supports certified assistance dogs for people living with disabilities and for community care professionals.

Beginning Saturday, May 15, for one month only, five limited-edition spirits will be made available exclusively from each participating distillery.

The best part is, $45 from each bottle sale will go directly to PADS.

The special limited-edition spirits are:

(Saanich) – Ancient Grains Cask Strength Sales available online only Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery (Vernon and Kelowna) – Master Distillery Series Custom Single Cask BRBN Double-Wood finished in a Mezcal barrel

Sales available online, at the distillery, or by phone

Each distillery is releasing between 50 and 100 bottles only. These bottles represent a rare opportunity for spirits enthusiasts to try a special edition drink.

Find more information by heading to BC Distilled’s website, and be sure to support if you can.