SportsFootballCanadaNFL

Ryan Reynolds arrived to NFL game behind Taylor Swift but nobody cared about him

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Oct 2 2023, 7:55 pm
Ryan Reynolds arrived to NFL game behind Taylor Swift but nobody cared about him
Taylor Swift and some guy named Ryan Reynolds walking into Sunday night’s NFL game (NBC)

It’s not easy trying to shine in the shadow of Taylor Swift.

Ryan Reynolds found that out on Sunday night, as the Vancouver-born actor attended an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The 46-year-old Canadian is a big deal. He has an estimated net worth of $350 million and 50.1 million Instagram followers, plus he’s married to a Hollywood star in Blake Lively.

But do you think anyone cared on Sunday?

“Taylor Swift is in the building,” the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast declared, as they showed a clip of her entering the stadium.

Right behind her, in the shot, was Reynolds.

Nobody cared.

Swift’s celebrity status is in a league of its own, and her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has put her in the spotlight during consecutive NFL Sundays. According to Front Office Sports, there were a whopping 17 cutaways to Swift watching the game during Sunday’s broadcast.

Swift, who is one of the world’s most-followed people on Instagram (273 million followers), not only overshadowed Reynolds and Lively, who were among the celebrities in her private box. She overshadowed Reynold’s Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman, among others, too.

 

The 12-time Grammy Award winner is helping to boost NFL ratings and everyone knows it.

“Hi, Swifties, we’ll be with you all night,” NBC’s play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico said before kickoff.

The game drew 20.31 million viewers in the United States, up from the 19.21 million that tuned in for the Sunday Night Football game seven days earlier. The Swift effect was even bigger last week in Kansas City when her first appearance to watch Kelce drew 24.32 million viewers.

Swifties will next turn their attention to Minnesota, where Kelce and the Chiefs are playing next Sunday. So far Swift seems to be good luck for the Chiefs, who are 2-0 with her in attendance.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Football
+ Canada
+ NFL
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop