Taylor Swift and some guy named Ryan Reynolds walking into Sunday night’s NFL game (NBC)

It’s not easy trying to shine in the shadow of Taylor Swift.

Ryan Reynolds found that out on Sunday night, as the Vancouver-born actor attended an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The 46-year-old Canadian is a big deal. He has an estimated net worth of $350 million and 50.1 million Instagram followers, plus he’s married to a Hollywood star in Blake Lively.

But do you think anyone cared on Sunday?

“Taylor Swift is in the building,” the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast declared, as they showed a clip of her entering the stadium.

Right behind her, in the shot, was Reynolds.

Nobody cared.

Taylor Swift has arrived for Sunday Night. 🤩 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/sNhFzuO6HF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 1, 2023

Taylor Swift has arrived for Chiefs-Jets ahead of Sunday Night Football 👀 pic.twitter.com/WKN6voRiMw — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 1, 2023

Swift’s celebrity status is in a league of its own, and her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has put her in the spotlight during consecutive NFL Sundays. According to Front Office Sports, there were a whopping 17 cutaways to Swift watching the game during Sunday’s broadcast.

Final stats from tonight's broadcast, per our count: Cutaways to Taylor Swift: 17

Commercials for Swift's new movie: 2

Commercials with Travis Kelce in them: 3

Commercial with Patrick Mahomes in them: 2

Commercials with Andy Reid in them: 1 pic.twitter.com/m0HSBIense — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 2, 2023

Swift, who is one of the world’s most-followed people on Instagram (273 million followers), not only overshadowed Reynolds and Lively, who were among the celebrities in her private box. She overshadowed Reynold’s Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman, among others, too.

Hugh Jackman shares selfie with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Chiefs vs Jets game. pic.twitter.com/DFf6PzjfP8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2023

The 12-time Grammy Award winner is helping to boost NFL ratings and everyone knows it.

“Hi, Swifties, we’ll be with you all night,” NBC’s play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico said before kickoff.

The game drew 20.31 million viewers in the United States, up from the 19.21 million that tuned in for the Sunday Night Football game seven days earlier. The Swift effect was even bigger last week in Kansas City when her first appearance to watch Kelce drew 24.32 million viewers.

Swifties will next turn their attention to Minnesota, where Kelce and the Chiefs are playing next Sunday. So far Swift seems to be good luck for the Chiefs, who are 2-0 with her in attendance.