Taylor Swift gets official invite to bring Eras Tour to Vancouver

Have you been writing to your local MLA begging for Taylor Swift to come play in Canada? Another politician has come out on Twitter to directly ask the star to bring her massively successful Eras Tour to Canadians.

On Wednesday, Swift announced additional new international dates for her Eras Tour in 2024, continuing to snub Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to respond to her lack of Canadian Eras Tour dates in the most Swiftie way possible.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” wrote Trudeau, referencing some of Swift’s biggest hits.

The tweet was covered by international media outlets including Reuters and BBC News, who reported that “no reason has been provided by Swift or her team and her record label did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.”

Is Taylor Swift snubbing Canada? https://t.co/TqpiA45bh5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a direct appeal to Taylor Swift to perform in Canada https://t.co/KcOkbuYlGj pic.twitter.com/mhUF7qoXrm — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2023

Later, BC MLA and Minister for Arts and Culture Laura Popham added to Trudeau’s plea. Popham officially invited Swift to play in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium, where the star last performed in 2015.

As BC Minister of Arts&Culture I would like to officially invite @taylorswift13 to play in Vancouver British Columbia! We have an amazing facility @bcplace! We remember U from 2015 but this time it would be one for #TheEras! Taylor we are waiting! #speaknow! ♥️#bcpoli #cndpoli ♥️ https://t.co/A73rcu6LdM pic.twitter.com/Ex9sv4ECKY — Lana Popham (@lanapopham) July 9, 2023

Popham’s tweet included a pastel-hued welcome banner but lacked any heavy-handed Swift references a lá Trudeau’s tweet. It was met with a muted response and apparently crickets from Swift.

Swift first announced the Eras Tour, which at the time had dates exclusive to US cities, back in November 2022.

Canadian Swifties faced a tough decision: either buy tickets to American concerts or wait and pray that Canadian tour dates would be announced later.

Many die-hards bit the bullet, buying up tickets for concerts in cities like Seattle, Denver, and Los Angeles. Including ticket prices, flights, and hotels, Canadian Taylor Swift fans have had to shell out thousands of dollars just for a chance to be included in the Eras Tour.

Then, on Tuesday, June 20, Swift announced a giant slew of concert dates in Asia, Australia, and Europe. Canada was snubbed completely. Subsequent Eras Tour date announcements have continued to leave Canada out in the cold.

What do you think? Should Canadian politicians keep petitioning on behalf of Canadian Swifties or is this getting cringe?

With files from Daily Hive Staff