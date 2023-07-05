Taylor Swift drops 14 new international dates for her Eras Tour

Calling all Taylor Swift fans! If you haven’t had a chance to see the Eras Tour yet, another opportunity is coming up, and even more hope is on the horizon.

Last month, Swift announced a handful of additional Eras Tour dates in Latin America. It was the first significant tour announcement since last November.

Swift then followed up with a massive addition of shows across the globe, including Japan, Australia, and Europe.

Taylor Swift drops massive amount of new international dates for Eras Tour

On Wednesday morning, Swifties around the world rejoiced at the news that more international dates were announced, with all the dates set for 2024.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Swift announced 14 additional shows, including a new stop in Liverpool, UK, Paris, France, and Milan, Italy.

The flurry of new shows is music to many Swifties; however, fans in Canada are still feeling left out of the fun once again after no dates in Canada were announced last month.

The Eras Tour, which started in March, will now have 117 dates across Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and North America and is set to conclude in August 2024.

With files from Sarah Anderson