Taylor Swift once did a commercial for NHL tickets

Before she became arguably the biggest musician in the world, there was a time and a place when Taylor Swift was selling NHL tickets as a side hustle.

In 2009, Swift released two albums — her self-titled debut in 2006 and 2008’s Fearless, which included big hits such as “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

Living in Nashville then, Swift was on her way to becoming a global superstar, picking up her first four Grammy Award wins the following year.

But in the meantime, Swift apparently had enough time in her calendar to act in a promotion for the Nashville Predators in a commercial about the team’s flex packs.

No, really.

In the commercial released in 2009 by the team, a young girl and her mother sit at the breakfast table talking about the previous night’s Predators game, with the daughter exclaiming that she “even saw Taylor Swift!”

The mother seems doubtful at this claim before the camera pans to Swift eating breakfast alongside her daughter, with the singer saying, “I was there” before giving a “rawr” sound.

The 30-second commercial spot quickly cuts to a promo for the team’s flex packs.

“Save money off the individual game rates with the new Pick 10 Flex Plan,” the narrator reads. “Starting at $200!”

However, it’s unlikely that a new collaboration between the two is coming anytime soon. It’s not a perfect measure of their stature worldwide, but the Predators have 465,000 followers on Instagram. In contrast, Swift has 273 million — meaning it’s pretty easy for her to decline any possible commercial pitches from any NHL team.

For Predators fans, though, worrying about ticket sales is a thing of the past — they averaged 17,361 fans per game last season, 101.5% of Bridgestone Arena’s capacity.

It’s a bit of a cheesy piece of acting all around, but it’s a fun look back at an internet time capsule about an ad from almost 15 years back.