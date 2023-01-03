Pet net worth: Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is the third-richest in the world

If humans can have their list of the richest people in the world, there’s no reason why super-rich pets can’t have theirs. And according to a recent survey, Taylor Swift’s cat is the third-richest pet in the world.

Published by the site All About Cats, The Ultimate Pet Rich List is an annual compilation of animals who have amassed an impressive fortune, whether inherited or earned wealth.

“As the influencer phenomenon continues to boom, we wanted to find out which of our animal companions made for the most influential personalities, and of course, which cats found themselves in the top spots,” states the survey. “Many of our furry friends don’t just rake in money through sponsored ads, but many also have their own merchandise, host live events, and one cat on our list has even developed their own premium food brand.”

In addition to earnings, the survey also takes into account Instagram followers, likes, and engagement rates.

And it turns out that Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, is one hardworking feline, having earned a jaw-dropping $97 million. That total puts her in third place just behind Nala Cat, the second-richest pet and a cat food owner with a net worth of $100 million.

Named after actress Mariska Hargitay’s famous detective on the TV show Law & Order: SVU, Olivia is a Scottish Fold cat who Swift adopted in 2014. She’s one of Swift’s three cats and is “sister” to Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

So how exactly did Olivia earn her millions?

Not only does the famous kitty make regular appearances on Swift’s social media and rub shoulders with celebrities but she also starred in one of Swift’s commercials for Diet Coke and her music video for “Blank Space.”

As for the world’s number one richest pet, that title goes to Gunther VI, a German shepherd with a net worth of $500 million. Gunther inherited his grandfather’s fortune of $80 million in 1992, which has since grown thanks to some savvy real estate investments managed by the Gunther Corporation.

The fourth spot is shared by Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke, Oprah Winfrey’s dogs “each of whom has their own trust fund and as a collective are set to inherit $30 million when Oprah passes.”

Those truly are some lucky dogs.