BC Place shuts down rumours of Taylor Swift Vancouver concert dates

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you’re a Vancouver Taylor Swift fan on the internet, you’ve likely come across countless rumours and rumblings about upcoming concert dates in January 2025.

Vancouver has been left out in the cold as Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour has been touring the globe. While an upcoming series of concerts was recently announced in Toronto, Vancouver is still without any confirmed concert dates. And that means the rumour mill is running overtime.

The rumours

Rumours have been swirling that Taylor Swift will play multiple shows in Vancouver at BC Place in January 2025. Popular celebrity gossip account Deux Moi claimed that Taylor Swift’s team had confirmed Vancouver concert dates for January 2025.

Similar rumours popped up on the internet before concert dates were announced in Toronto.

The claims

One TikTok user claimed to have had a conversation with someone reportedly connected to BC Place. In their video, they say that Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver for a week in January 2025. They also claimed that the person who leaked that information at BC Place was fired.

The record set straight

Daily Hive reached out to BC Place’s Jenny McKenzie, Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, for comment on these claims.

“I can confirm the rumour about staff termination is absolutely false,” said McKenzie.

“Frankly, there is no privileged information regarding Taylor Swift to be shared – we have no dates, nor are we in discussion for any future concert dates, including 2025,” she said.

“While we’d love to have Taylor back to BC Place, we do not foresee this changing in the near future.”

The future

The best place to hear about new Taylor Swift announcements is directly from Swift, like on her official Twitter account. As one of the world’s most popular artists, rumours are bound to fly about her, especially in a city that’s been left out of the Eras Tour.

Are you still holding out hope for a Vancouver Taylor Swift concert?