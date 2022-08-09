NewsCrime

Taxi passenger killed, driver seriously injured in Surrey daytime shooting

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 9 2022, 11:40 pm
Taxi passenger killed, driver seriously injured in Surrey daytime shooting
SherEPunjab Radio/Twitter

A taxi driver and a passenger have been shot in a seemingly targeted incident in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

The passenger was killed while the driver of the cab was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP responded to the incident around 2:20 pm in the Guildford neighbourhood and found the victims inside a parked cab near a strip mall parking lot at 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

Photos shared online show a Newton Whalley Taxi covered in a yellow tarp.

Corporal Vanessa Munn said early indications point to this being a targeted incident and the 30-year-old man killed was known to police. However, she did not reveal his name.

Munn added this brazen daytime violence shows “a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

The area around the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time while police work to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.