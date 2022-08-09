A taxi driver and a passenger have been shot in a seemingly targeted incident in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

The passenger was killed while the driver of the cab was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP responded to the incident around 2:20 pm in the Guildford neighbourhood and found the victims inside a parked cab near a strip mall parking lot at 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

Photos shared online show a Newton Whalley Taxi covered in a yellow tarp.

Unconfirmed: report of one dead and one injured .108th closed between 148th. #whellytaxi driver got shot and his passenger got killed. #Surrey pic.twitter.com/SI2PFTy7gX — sherepunjabradio (@SherEPunjab600) August 9, 2022

Corporal Vanessa Munn said early indications point to this being a targeted incident and the 30-year-old man killed was known to police. However, she did not reveal his name.

Munn added this brazen daytime violence shows “a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

The area around the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time while police work to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected].