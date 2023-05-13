Targeted Metro Vancouver home invasion sends two to hospital

Two victims were assaulted and brought to the hospital for treatment after a terrifying home invasion, according to police.

On Saturday, May 13, the Delta Police Department (DPD) shared details about a targeted home invasion investigation.

According to the DPD, officers responded to a welfare call on the 4300 block of Cormorant Drive in Tsawassen on Friday, May 12.

DPD Investigate Targeted Home Invasion

When police arrived, they located two people who had been assaulted during a home invasion. Investigators believe it was a targeted incident. Police said the victims were brought to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Now, police are appealing to the public and asking if anyone has information, dashcam footage, or CCTV footage from in and around Cormorant Drive between Wednesday, May 10, to Friday, May 12.

Police aren’t expected to share more details until later, as the investigation is still in its early stages.