Tampax slammed for "sexualizing" period products in controversial tweet

Nov 25 2022, 4:21 pm
Tampax slammed for "sexualizing" period products in controversial tweet
Tampax is being called out for “sexualizing” period products in a recent controversial tweet.

On Monday, the tampon brand shared a one-liner on Twitter that had people shook.

“You’re in their DMs. We’re in them. We are not the same,” it reads.

People did not know how to react.

“Can we laugh at this? Are we allowed to laugh, I don’t know the rules anymore,” one person replied.

Others weren’t afraid to laugh.

But a majority of people found the tweet “inappropriate,” and for good reason.

“Yikes! This is BEYOND inappropriate from a corporation,” one person tweeted.

Many pointed out how harmful the tweet actually is for people who have periods.

“I know you’re trying to be cute and relevant, but all this does is implicitly reinforce the misogynist idea that period products are sexual in nature,” someone tweeted. “It’s harmful to people.”

And others noted how “disgusting” the tweet is given how people can start menstruating as young as 10 years old.

“I have 13 & 11 year old girls. You’ll never be ‘in them,'” tweeted a parent. “My eldest & her mates were already grossed out by the creepy bloke you call a brand ambassador. Misogynistic creeps.”

“Sexualizing a healthcare product, especially one that many of us started using in middle school is 🤮,” added another. “Instead, we need to share that menstrual care is healthcare.”

In fact, people were so angry that #BoycottTampax began trending on the social media site.

“Seeing the conversation around #BoycottTampax has me realizing a lot of people don’t understand the harms of sexualizing women’s health,” reads one tweet.

“If men think tampons, or speculums, or f**king breast exams are too sexual, they will prevent us from getting them.”

The brand has yet to take down the tweet, despite the uproar.

