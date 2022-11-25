Tampax slammed for "sexualizing" period products in controversial tweet

Tampax is being called out for “sexualizing” period products in a recent controversial tweet.

On Monday, the tampon brand shared a one-liner on Twitter that had people shook.

“You’re in their DMs. We’re in them. We are not the same,” it reads.

People did not know how to react.

“Can we laugh at this? Are we allowed to laugh, I don’t know the rules anymore,” one person replied.

Can we laugh at this? Are we allowed to laugh, I don’t know the rules anymore — Eric Watson jr (@Ironman_E) November 21, 2022

Others weren’t afraid to laugh.

LMAO I love this! So funny! — Blair (@hey_itsblair) November 25, 2022

a raise for the social media manager who wrote this, please — lauren badillo milici did not pay 4 her checkmark (@motelsiren) November 21, 2022

But a majority of people found the tweet “inappropriate,” and for good reason.

“Yikes! This is BEYOND inappropriate from a corporation,” one person tweeted.

Yikes! This is BEYOND inappropriate from a corporation. — Dontre L. Conerly (@DontreConerly) November 21, 2022

Many pointed out how harmful the tweet actually is for people who have periods.

“I know you’re trying to be cute and relevant, but all this does is implicitly reinforce the misogynist idea that period products are sexual in nature,” someone tweeted. “It’s harmful to people.”

@Tampax, I know you’re trying to be cute and relevant, but all this does is implicitly reinforce the misogynist idea that period products are sexual in nature. It’s harmful to people. — Dr. Liz W Fabrrrrrrr it’s cold! (@LizWFab) November 21, 2022

This took me several moments to understand as the vile misogyny was unexpected from a company that sells exclusively to women & girls. You really hate us. — Redperil 🦖🦕 (@Redperil6) November 22, 2022

And others noted how “disgusting” the tweet is given how people can start menstruating as young as 10 years old.

“I have 13 & 11 year old girls. You’ll never be ‘in them,'” tweeted a parent. “My eldest & her mates were already grossed out by the creepy bloke you call a brand ambassador. Misogynistic creeps.”

I have 13 & 11 year old girls. You’ll never be ‘in them’. I’ll make damn sure that every mum of every girl I know hears why you shouldn’t be ‘in them’ either. My eldest & her mates were already grossed out by the creepy bloke you call a brand ambassador. Misogynistic creeps. — Babooshka Jaja Humble-Bragg KPSS (@WilfredsGang) November 22, 2022

“Sexualizing a healthcare product, especially one that many of us started using in middle school is 🤮,” added another. “Instead, we need to share that menstrual care is healthcare.”

Sexualizing a healthcare product, especially one that many of us started using in middle school is 🤮. Instead, we need to share that menstrual care is healthcare. Liked the gender neutrality at least😉. — PelvicPotential (@PelvicPotential) November 23, 2022

In fact, people were so angry that #BoycottTampax began trending on the social media site.

“Seeing the conversation around #BoycottTampax has me realizing a lot of people don’t understand the harms of sexualizing women’s health,” reads one tweet.

“If men think tampons, or speculums, or f**king breast exams are too sexual, they will prevent us from getting them.”

Seeing the conversation around #BoycottTampax has me realizing a lot of people don’t understand the harms of sexualizing women’s health. If men think tampons, or speculums, or fucking breast exams are too sexual, they will prevent us from getting them. — Nessa is typing 💬 (@FourthWaver) November 23, 2022

The brand has yet to take down the tweet, despite the uproar.