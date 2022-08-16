NewsVenturePoliticsWorld NewsMoney

Scotland becomes world's first country to offer free period products

National Trending Staff
Aug 16 2022, 5:43 pm
JLco Julia Amaral/Shutterstock

A new law that kicked in on Monday has made Scotland the first country ever to provide free period products to its people.

Scottish MP Monica Lennon put forth the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill, which became law on this week. The proposal was aimed at tackling “period poverty,” so that those struggling to afford the basic necessity can have access to it.

This step has sparked a glimmer of hope that something like this could also in other countries.

Canadians are congratulating Scotland on this landmark achievement, and many are urging the federal government to follow suit and offer this necessity to those who need it at no cost.

Canada stopped charging taxes on menstrual products in the summer of 2015. Better accessibility remains on the government’s budgetary agenda seven years later.

As per this year’s budget, the government will be giving $25 million to Women and Gender Equality Canada over a period of two years for the establishment of the Menstrual Equity Fund — a national pilot program with a goal of eliminating the hurdles many Canadians face in order to access period products.

