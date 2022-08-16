Scotland becomes world's first country to offer free period products

A new law that kicked in on Monday has made Scotland the first country ever to provide free period products to its people.

Scottish MP Monica Lennon put forth the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill, which became law on this week. The proposal was aimed at tackling “period poverty,” so that those struggling to afford the basic necessity can have access to it.

This step has sparked a glimmer of hope that something like this could also in other countries.

Canadians are congratulating Scotland on this landmark achievement, and many are urging the federal government to follow suit and offer this necessity to those who need it at no cost.

Scotland becomes the first country to make access to free period products a legal right. Now this is a step towards tackling period poverty. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) August 16, 2022

scotland has just made period products free for everyone… canada and the us take notes please — nesa 🌙 (@kuronesa) August 15, 2022

Canada stopped charging taxes on menstrual products in the summer of 2015. Better accessibility remains on the government’s budgetary agenda seven years later.

Pleased to see the work of menstrual equity advocates across the country reflected in #Budget2022 with the Menstrual Equity Fund. The need for equitable access to products have grown through the pandemic and it’s time to address them now. #periodpoverty #cdnpoli #PeriodPromise pic.twitter.com/GJ1d67Ulff — Nikki Hill (@HillNikki) April 7, 2022

As per this year’s budget, the government will be giving $25 million to Women and Gender Equality Canada over a period of two years for the establishment of the Menstrual Equity Fund — a national pilot program with a goal of eliminating the hurdles many Canadians face in order to access period products.