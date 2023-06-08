Ditch the car and take transit for exclusive discounts in Metro Vancouver

With summer right around the corner, TransLink has decided to give you some incentive to leave the car at home and take transit in exchange for discounts at some key Vancouver destinations.

TransLink has partnered with some fantastic fan-favourite businesses to offer deals by showing your Compass Card or putting in a discount code at the point of purchase.

The program is called Ride & Shine, and TransLink has also put out a map showing you how to get to all the destinations.

Ride & Shine launched on June 8, and some of the key attractions include art galleries, breweries, fairs, tourist hotspots and restaurants.

For example, between August 25 and September 1, if you show your Compass Card or proof of fare at the admission gates at the PNE, you’ll get 2-for-1 admission. The same offer applies to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, but that deal is available now; you don’t have to wait.

A few museums are also participating in the 2-for-1 deal, like the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, the Museum of Vancouver and the Roedde House Museum.

With restaurant and brewery deals, you can show your Compass Card or proof of fare to receive up to 25% off, depending on the establishment. That 25% discount is available at Studio Brewing in Burnaby, offering discounts on draft beer pints, sleeves or flights.

TransLink is also inviting other businesses to join the program if they want to; all they need to do is honour a discount or value-add offer.

Click here for a list of all the businesses offering transit discounts in Vancouver.