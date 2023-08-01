Got beef?: Taco Bell sued for false advertising over inadequate filling

US District Court for the Eastern District of NY/ Screenshot

A New York man has some serious beef with Taco Bell, claiming that the fast-food chain falsely advertised how much filling was in some of their items, and now he’s taking them to court.

According to the proposed class action complaint filed in a Brooklyn federal on Monday, Frank Siragusa is accusing Taco Bell of “unfair and deceptive trade practices for falsely advertising the amount of beef/ and or ingredients” in the Crunchwrap Supreme, the Grande Crunchwap, the Vegan Crunchwrap, the Mexican Pizza, and the Veggie Mexican Pizza.

The claim alleges that Taco Bell’s advertising “overstates” the amount of beef and ingredients in its advertising “by at least double the amount.”

“Overstated Menu Items are unfair and financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being promised,” reads the claim.

Photos in the lawsuit taken by Siragusa show Taco Bell’s advertised version of the menu items compared to what he received.

It adds that the fast food chain’s false advertising is “especially concerning” due to the current state of inflation and high food costs.

According to the lawsuit, Siragusa viewed Taco Bell’s advertisements online before purchasing a Mexican Pizza at a location in Ridgewood, New York.

When Siragusa received his order, he saw it had about half of the beef and bean filling he was expecting.

“If [the] Plaintiff knew that the Mexican Pizza contained half of the amount of beef and bean filling as advertised, he would not have purchased the Mexican Pizza and/or he would not have paid the $5.49 price he paid for the Mexican Pizza,” states the claim.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages to fulling compensate all individuals who purchased the menu items in question from the Ridgewood Taco Bell location over the past three years.