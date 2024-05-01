Swedish Leafs fan flies to Toronto for playoffs, but game’s in Boston

One Swedish Toronto Maple Leafs fan learned a valuable lesson this week — always check your itinerary twice before booking your flights.

A fan named Johan flew all the way to Toronto this week from Sweden in order to check out his favourite team play in the playoffs, buying tickets to the team’s Game 5 in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

The only issue? The game itself was in Boston, with Toronto hosting Games 3, 4, and 6 of the series.

But the long trip wasn’t entirely wasted. Johan managed to still be in town for one of the most electric playoff wins in recent memory, with Matthew Knies scoring an overtime winner for Toronto to cut the series lead to 3-2 and keep the Leafs’ season alive.

In between the first and second period at Maple Leaf Square outside Scotiabank Arena, in a video posted to the Leafs’ TikTok account, Johan was brought up on stage to share his story.

And to make up for the misguided journey, the team gifted Johan a signed jersey of his favourite player, former Leafs captain and fellow Swede Mats Sundin.

While we don’t have any word on what happened to Johan’s tickets, we can only hope they were sold off to a worthy party.

And if all is right in Leafland, perhaps he’ll be able to stick around for Thursday night when Toronto takes on Boston at Scotiabank Arena.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary