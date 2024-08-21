News

Highway 99 in Delta reopens after vehicle crashes into power pole

Nikitha Martins
Aug 21 2024, 10:34 pm
DriveBC

Highway 99 in Delta was blocked in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a BC Hydro power pole Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure X account, it reported that around 3:10 pm, Highway 99 shut down in both directions from Ladner Trunk Road northbound and to Highway 17 southbound.

“Cause is compromised high-voltage BC Hydro lines at 88th Street in Delta,” the social media post reads.

Google Maps

As of 4:20, Drive BC posted an update to say the highway fully reopened in both directions.

Drivers can still expect major delays in both directions due to congestion.

