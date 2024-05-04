SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks vs Oilers playoff series tickets on sale, and they're not cheap

May 4 2024, 3:31 am
For the first time in 13 years, there’s second-round Canucks playoff hockey to watch in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 in Game 6 on Friday, clinching their first playoff series victory in four years. But unlike the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans will be in attendance.

Their second-round opponent is a tough one, as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are up next. Vancouver has home ice advantage, meaning Rogers Arena will be the venue for Game 1 and Game 2, and if necessary, Game 5 and Game 7.

Playoff tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster, but they’re in short supply. And they’re not cheap.

The cheapest available ticket, not counting resale tickets, was $364 for Game 1.

We found tickets as low as $312 later in the series. And those are the prices for upper bowl seats.

The series schedule is expected to be officially revealed by the NHL on Friday evening.

