A disturbing homicide at the start of 2023 is being investigated by police, who are just now releasing new details of the case.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is appealing to the public to help them identify a suspect in the murder of a Downtown Eastside resident, who police say was found “badly burned” during a suspicious outdoor fire near Powell Street and Raymur Avenue.

Shortly after midnight on January 3, 2023, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to the fire and discovered the victim, 34-year-old Jeff Jeanty.

VPD homicide investigators took over, and have been “collecting evidence, identifying suspects, and analyzing DNA to identify the victim” for over a month, said police.

Even though this was the first murder of 2023, “due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, VPD has so far been unable to provide details,” said police.

Now, as VPD have secured evidence, they’re sharing more information about the suspect they’re looking for.

The suspect was caught on camera in the Downtown Eastside around the time of the murder, and their whereabouts are unknown.

According to police, the suspect is a woman in her 20s with a fair complexion, about 5’8” tall, and between 120 and 140 pounds. At the time of the murder, she was wearing a black cap with what looked like a white Hurley logo. She was also wearing a black jacket over a dark shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

VPD is asking anyone with information about this investigation to reach their Homicide Unit by calling 604-717-2500.