A man was shot and killed on the Granville Street Bridge on Thursday night in an altercation with Vancouver police.

The Vancouver Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at 6:45 pm about a person “acting erratically.”

In a press release emailed to Daily Hive, police said that when officers arrived, an altercation ensued. During this, the man was shot and killed by police.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police have notified BC’s Independent Investigations Office following a fatal police-involved shooting on the Granville Street Bridge earlier tonight. https://t.co/WL6CjZK3KI pic.twitter.com/glL5eobG03 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 10, 2023

The VPD has notified BC’s civilian-led police oversight agency, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). The matter is now under its investigation.

The bridge was closed for a few hours, and reopened sometime after midnight.

#VanTraffic The bridge has now re-opened. Thanks, everyone, for your patience. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 10, 2023

“This is an unfolding investigation and there is no further information at this time,” VPD said.