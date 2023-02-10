NewsCanadaCrime

Fatal police-involved shooting on Granville Street Bridge prompts IIO investigation

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
Feb 10 2023, 1:58 pm
Fatal police-involved shooting on Granville Street Bridge prompts IIO investigation
Chelsea Langenstam/Daily Hive

A man was shot and killed on the Granville Street Bridge on Thursday night in an altercation with Vancouver police.

The Vancouver Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at 6:45 pm about a person “acting erratically.”

In a press release emailed to Daily Hive, police said that when officers arrived, an altercation ensued. During this, the man was shot and killed by police.

Granville Street Bridge

Chelsea Langenstam/Daily Hive

The VPD has notified BC’s civilian-led police oversight agency, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). The matter is now under its investigation.

The bridge was closed for a few hours, and reopened sometime after midnight.

“This is an unfolding investigation and there is no further information at this time,” VPD said.

Imaan SheikhImaan Sheikh
+ News
+ Canada
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.