A man has been arrested and charged after police in New Westminster say he tried to take a baby in a stroller and punched a car last week.

A release from NWPD says, “On January 14 at approximately 7:45 pm, the New Westminster Police Department was called to the intersection of Sixth and Carnarvon for a report of a fight. The caller described a series of events including a man reaching for a baby in a stroller, a fight with the guardian of the child, and a fight with a driver after blocking traffic and punching a car. The suspect and the victims are not known to each other.”

“There were a number of people who saw these events unfold,” stated Sergeant Sanjay Kumar. “Attacks like this can be an upsetting thing to witness, and we’d like those people to know there is support available.”

Police say when they arrived, the suspect spat on the police officer who was taking him into custody.

New Westminster resident Jamie Maclean, 46, has now been charged with the following offences:

One count of Assaulting a Police Officer, contrary to Section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada; and

One count of Mischief, contrary to Section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada

If you saw this incident and need support, you can call the Victim Assistance Unit at 604-529-2525 or email [email protected].