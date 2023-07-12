Major highway in Metro Vancouver to be shut down overnight

Drivers travelling along Highway 99 near the Steveston Interchange should expect delays tonight.

Exit 32 at the north side of the George Massey Tunnel in Richmond will be closed overnight Wednesday, July 12 from 11 pm to 4:30 am. Traffic will meanwhile be rerouted over the existing on and off ramps.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has cautioned drivers to expect delays when travelling around the area and has asked drivers to use caution when using through the detours.

The closure comes as the first step in the construction of the new five-lane Steveston Interchange project.

The five-lane project will eventually ease traffic in the gridlock-prone corridor, but not before causing drivers headaches while construction takes place.

Heavy machinery will be moved into the area during the closing to begin the project, but drivers will be able to use the route after 5 am Thursday.

The road closure will not affect access for emergency responders, residents, and businesses throughout construction.

Updates on the closure can be found at DriveBC.