Charges laid in Vancouver double murder that killed 15-year-old bystander

A four-year long investigation by Vancouver Police has led to charges in the death of 15-year-old Alfred Wong.

On January 13, 2018, 15-year-old Wong was in the backseat of a vehicle with his family near East Broadway and Ontario Street, close to Indochine Kitchen and Bar.

Wong and 23-year-old Vancouver man Kevin Whiteside were killed.

Investigators believe that Whiteside, who was involved in the gang lifestyle, came to the area to shoot a rival who was having dinner at a restaurant in the area. Gunfire was exchanged on the street, and Wong was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire. He was hit by a stray bullet. He was critically injured, and died in hospital days later.

“This was a long and complex investigation, which took some of VPD’s most experienced homicide investigators across the country to secure and gather evidence,” VPD Chief Adam Palmer said in a statement, announcing charges against Kane Carter for the January 2018 deaths of Wong and Whiteside.

“Investigators interviewed hundreds of witnesses and processed thousands of exhibits. And while it has taken more than four years to arrive here, I was always confident this day would come,” added Palmer.

Police officers arrested the 26-year-old Carter in Ontario yesterday.

He’s being charged with two counts of second degree murder, and one count of aggravated assault for the shooting of a third person who wasn’t seriously injured. He’s also being charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to injure Whiteside.

“I’d like to acknowledge the Wong family and thank them for their patience throughout this investigation. This has been an incredibly difficult time in their lives,” said Palmer at a conference on Wednesday morning.

“I hope this arrest will bring them some sense of peace.”

The VPD statement says Wong was a young athlete and promising student at the time of his death.