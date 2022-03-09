Mounties in Surrey are investigating several incidents after a man was apparently seen exposing and touching himself near a school in Newton.

On March 2, Surrey RCMP received a report of “a man exposing and touching himself in the bushes near Princess Margaret Secondary School.”

In a release, they say the man was observed in a wooded area to the south of the school property by a student in the morning prior to school starting.

“Although this is the first report to police, the suspect was observed in the same area, doing the same thing on three separate occasions in 2022 and once in 2021. All incidents occurred in the morning between 8:20 to 8:30 am. The investigation is ongoing and police are liaising with a forensic sketch artist.”

The suspect is described as South Asian, 30–40 years old, with a medium complexion, dark hair, a 5’10 average build, with facial stubble, and a moustache.

We understand that the close proximity to the school raises concerns, says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn. We want the public to know that Surrey RCMP is actively investigating these incidents as well as liaising with Surrey School District as the safety of students and members of our community is paramount.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Surrey RCMP.