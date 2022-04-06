The entire student body of a high school in Toronto was temporarily banned from visiting a nearby Dollarama for “unacceptable behaviour.”

York Memorial Collegiate Institute, a secondary school in Etobicoke, got a stern talking to, shown in a viral TikTok posted by user ty2neat on March 31.

“POV: your whole entire school got banned from Dollarama,” the video reads, showing Ty with his hand over his mouth. The grade nine student was not involved in the incident.

“You are banned permanently from Dollarama,” said a stern voice over the school’s PA system. “I am receiving a trespass notice given to me for the entire student population. For those students whose behaviour was unacceptable this afternoon, congratulations, you have now ruined it for everyone.”

The TikTok shows Ty clapping his hands sarcastically as the voice says “congratulations.” It has wracked up over 400,000 views.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Dollarama confirmed that employees at the store located on 1500 Royal York Road called the police “following disruptive behaviours by several individuals attending the store.”

According to a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson, they were aware of concerns from Dollarama “following a number of incidents involving a limited number of students at York Memorial CI and Hilltop MS.”

Hilltop Middle School and York Memorial (also known as Memo) are right next to each other and are only a four- to six-minute walk from the Dollarama.

“It is our understanding that the police subsequently issued trespass notices directly to the schools attended by the individuals involved based on their assessment of the situation, and we respect their decision,” said Lyla Radmanovich, spokesperson for Dollarama.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) corroborated this story, telling Daily Hive that police did attend a store in Royal York Plaza on March 30 “regarding an assault.”

“No charges were laid at the time,” said Caroline de Kloet, media relations officer for TPS.

“Officers spoke with local school staff regarding the ongoing issue relating to students attending the store,” she added. “The store advised that students are no longer welcome.”

In the latest update to this Dollarama saga, the TDSB says York Memorial and Dollarama have come to an agreement.

“The principal at York Memorial CI has heard from the district manager for Dollarama and students are once again permitted in the store, although in reduced numbers when necessary,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told Daily Hive on Wednesday afternoon.

We have reached out to Dollarama to confirm.

Apparently, entire schools being banned from stores isn’t uncommon.

Many commented on Ty’s video with similar stories of their own.

“BYE MY SCHOOL’S BANNED FROM WENDY’S,” one user replied.

“My school got banned from Freshco because someone stole a chicken and recorded it,” another person chimed in.

“BRO MY SCHOOL BANNED FROM DOLLARAMA, MCDONALDS, AND SHOPPERS,” another added.

Hopefully, the issue has been resolved and students don’t have to pay a crazy amount for school supplies.