Two young women were forcibly confined in a U-Haul van in Metro Vancouver

Two women are safe and unharmed after being forcibly confined in a U-Haul van in a scary Metro Vancouver incident.

On December 7, just after noon, the Delta Police Department was dispatched to the area of Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road, responding to a report of a “distraught person.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 21-year-old woman was assaulted, robbed of her money and then forcibly confined in a U-Haul van. She escaped the vehicle near Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road.

A media release from the Delta police doesn’t state whether the forcible confinement occurred when the discovery was made or whether they were confined from the evening before, but the incident is still under investigation.

Officers learned that another woman was also confined in the van and that the occupants knew each other.

Delta Police “took immediate action” to locate the other remaining victim, who was also in the U-Haul van after allegedly being confined by a male and female suspect.

The police department contacted other police agencies in surrounding jurisdictions, leading to Langley RCMP locating the van in the Aldergrove area and arresting two occupants. The second victim was found unharmed.

Charges of forcible confinement and assault have been recommended to Crown Counsel, among other potential charges.

The two suspects have yet to make a court appearance, but they will remain in custody until then. The suspects’ identities will not be released until charges have been approved.