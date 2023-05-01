Multiple suspects at large in connection to shooting and stabbing investigations

Two people are hurt following two separate incidents in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Sunday night, and Mounties are appealing for information.

Investigators say that while the incidents were within moments of one another, and in the same area, at this time, they do not appear to be related or related to the ongoing gang conflict.

The first investigation happened around suppertime near King George Boulevard and Bentley Road.

A 24-year-old was found stabbed in that area, and investigators say, at this time, it appears to have been targeted. The victim was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Although the motive of this incident is unknown, the victim appears to have been targeted and was previously stabbed two weeks ago (April 15) in an incident onboard a Skytrain travelling through Surrey,” the Surrey RCMP said Monday in a news release.

Investigators added it appears that multiple male suspects arrived in a taxi and confronted the victim before the stabbing.

Two hours later, a shooting was reported at a residential driveway in the city.

A 36-year-old man was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries near 107A and City Parkway, which is close to the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, around 8 pm.

“Three male suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, but despite police efforts, were not located. The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. However, the victim is known to police,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502.