Surrey starts off the year with slowing crime rate

Amid a number of tragic and shocking incidents in Surrey this month alone, new statistics from the RCMP indicate that there has been a drop in violent crimes.

According to the Surrey RCMP, violent crimes have decreased nearly 15% in its first quarter compared to the same time last year.

These statistics follow a string of violent attacks in the city — many of which have occurred in transit.

On April 1, a man’s throat was slashed by a stranger on a Surrey bus, and the suspect is facing terrorism charges.

Ten days later, 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was stabbed to death on another bus in Surrey. Police say the attack was targeted but not related to gang violence.

Later in the month, a 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed on a SkyTrain in Surrey.

However, these attacks are not included in the statistics report.

Among the violent crimes in Surrey that have decreased, attempted murder fell by 50%, robbery fell by 11%, sexual offences fell by 10%, and assault fell by 16%.

“Forcible confinement” like kidnapping and abduction, increased by 23%.

The 2023 First Quarter Crime Statistics Report added property crimes also went down by 13%.

Identity theft/fraud and theft over and under $5,000 were the only property crimes which increased in this time period.

There were five homicides recorded in this time period, compared to three recorded last year — which is a 67% increase.