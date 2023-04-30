NewsCrime

High-risk sex offender who failed to return to halfway house wanted Canada-wide

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 30 2023, 4:52 pm
Kenneth Nolan Kirton (Vancouver Police)

A 56-year-old high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house is now wanted Canada-wide. 

Vancouver Police say Kenneth Nolan Kirton “is a declared dangerous offender and is considered a high risk to sexually offend.”

He signed out of his halfway house in East Vancouver around 4 pm Friday. 

Police received a report the following day when he didn’t return despite being bound by a long-term supervision order requiring him to reside there. 

Kirton, who is 5’6″ and 165 pounds with short black hair, was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black shoes, and a black long-sleeve sweater.

Anyone who sees Kirton or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

