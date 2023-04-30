A 56-year-old high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house is now wanted Canada-wide.

Vancouver Police say Kenneth Nolan Kirton “is a declared dangerous offender and is considered a high risk to sexually offend.”

He signed out of his halfway house in East Vancouver around 4 pm Friday.

#VPDNews: Have you seen 56-year-old Kenneth Kirton? He is a declared dangerous offender who is considered a high risk to sexually offend, and is wanted Canada-wide for failing to return to his halfway house. Call 911 if you see him or know his whereabouts. https://t.co/VG1uBY1EEx pic.twitter.com/gNXKVr2usb — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 29, 2023

Police received a report the following day when he didn’t return despite being bound by a long-term supervision order requiring him to reside there.

Kirton, who is 5’6″ and 165 pounds with short black hair, was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black shoes, and a black long-sleeve sweater.

Anyone who sees Kirton or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.