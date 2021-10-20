Massive wedding with Ferris wheel causes noise complaints in Surrey

An extravagant wedding held in Surrey on Tuesday night drew multiple noise complaints from neighbours.

The event took place near 77 Avenue and 192 Street. The wedding was reportedly between popular singer and actor Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal, former Liberal candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon.

ABP Live reported that the couple would be getting married on October 19 with “family members and close friends in a grand ceremony.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐀 (@parmishverma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐀 (@parmishverma)

Photos show a large residence in Clayton with a Ferris wheel set up in front of the house.

At night, the Ferris wheel and the front of the home were illuminated in bright lights and decorations.

Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Vanessa Munn tells Daily Hive that they received “multiple noise complaints” stemming from the event.

Police officers did attend the scene, although it’s unclear whether any fines were issued on Tuesday.

“Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit are currently working in partnership with Surrey Bylaws in order to address the issue,” Munn told Daily Hive in an email.