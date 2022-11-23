A Surrey high school student is speaking out after a fatal stabbing at Tamanawis Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Yesterday, Surrey RCMP shared some details of the stabbing that occurred in the school’s parking lot during the afternoon.

Police said a “young man” was stabbed, revealing that he was 18. The victim was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Surrey RCMP also said the crime scene area would be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.”

The Surrey School District informed Daily Hive that the victim was not a school community member.

“ It looked like a usual day”

The Surrey high school student, Samar, told us that before the stabbing, Tuesday “looked like a usual day.”

However, after lunch, Samar says that something not so usual began.

First, it was the deafening police sirens, then ambulance alarms, and then there were the instructions to lock up the classrooms and shut the doors.

Samar said that what was happening “remained shrouded in uncertainty” and that it wasn’t the first time something like that had occurred at a Surrey school.

“We need to put measures in place to secure our schools. The notion that schools are the safest places for students no more holds true today.”

Samar also believes that society has “grown accustomed to violence of this sort.”

“This instance should provoke a thought amongst us that what we collectively, including the authorities, are willing to do in the face of such violent threats, to protect those who come to seek knowledge, as well as those who impart knowledge.”

The Surrey School District told Daily Hive that students were offered support yesterday and today, and Samar added that those supports came in the form of counselling sessions and mental health support.

“Everyone else was encouraged to reach out and seek help.”

Samar thinks this isn’t just a Surrey issue but a national one.

“This moment requires each one of us to rise up to the challenge; whether it be increasing mental health resources or creating awareness and outreach programs, we have to act.“